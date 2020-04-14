Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2020) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") announces that, subject to exchange approval, it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,250,000 units at a price of CAD $0.08 per unit (the "Unit") to raise up to CAD $500,000 (the "Financing"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the equity of the Company and one half common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.15 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Financing.

Desert Gold's CEO Jared Scharf commented, "With the gold market continuing to strengthen, we feel it is time to re-initiate our funding efforts. We chose to competitively price this raise and give priority to those that have supported and followed our evolving story before and during the recent market turmoil. A portion of these funds will be earmarked for auger drilling and continued mapping. Both activities will likely further highlight the potential for the discovery of a material gold deposit at our Senegal Mali Shear Zone Project. The auger drilling, specifically, will test below those laterite covered areas proximal to the east side of the Senegal Mali Shear Zone, where regionally, the largest gold deposits have been discovered to date, including Fekola, Gounkoto and Loulo to the south along strike and Sadiola to the north along strike. In addition to the aforementioned activities and subject to funding availability, diamond, air-core and RC drilling is also planned at the known zones Gourbassi East and West, Barani East and Soa where targets have already been defined."

The proceeds of the Financing will be used primarily for drilling at the Company's flagship Senegal Mali Shear Zone Project (the "SMSZ Project") in Western Mali (see Figure 1. below) and for general working capital purposes. The Company may pay a finder's fee to qualified individuals in respect to the Financing. Securities issued as a result of the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period.

This press release contains certain scientific and technical information. The Company is solely responsible for the contents and accuracy of any scientific and technical information related to it. Don Dudek, P.Geo a director of Desert Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.





Figure 1. Senegal Mali Shear Project Property Scale Compilation Map*



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/54415_e328effea496c9b7_001full.jpg

*All gold grades over width, with the exception of the Soa prospect, represent drill holes with the true widths, for most holes, ranging from 70 to 95%. **The Soa Prospect true widths are unknown. Estimated true widths for the Berola Prospect are unknown. True widths at the Gourbassi Zones are estimated to range from 60% to 90%.

