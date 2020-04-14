Organization leverages remote work solutions to deliver critical data to support policy makers, traders and citizens while ensuring safety and wellbeing of employees and communities

As COVID-19 continues to spread around the globe, business is anything but usual, particularly in Italy where coronavirus is taking a catastrophic toll. With the majority of the country in lock down, business has essentially shut down. Yet there is still a need to provide critical data to support the decisions of policy makers as they work to manage the crisis and eventually open things back up. The Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) provides much of this data. And leveraging remote work solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), it has been able to continue doing so while keeping its employees, and the country, safe.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has created extraordinary obstacles for our country and our focus is on providing data that our policymakers and citizens can use to make informed decisions and bring things under control," said Massimo Fedeli, CIO, ISTAT. "With Citrix, we can create remote work environments that provide our employees with secure, reliable access to the systems and applications they need to deliver this data from the safety of their homes."

Business Ready

A pioneer in remote work, ISTAT first embraced the concept in 2005 and has since accelerated its adoption through the development and execution of "smart working policies." ISTAT has long used Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops to deliver digital workspaces through which employees can access the tools they need to do their jobs from wherever they happen to be and IT can dynamically apply security policies based on a user's behavior and environment to ensure their applications, information and devices are safe. So when COVID-19 hit and remote work became a mandate, not an option, the organization was ready, as 600 users were already doing smart working on the Citrix platform.

"Thanks to our long-term focus on remote work and business continuity, we were prepared when the emergency came. We were able to connect more than 2,100 users from remote locations in a matter of hours and maintain our operations and the levels of service we provide even in these most challenging of times," said Mario Magarò, Head of Middleware Management at ISTAT.

Citrix provides a complete range of digital workspace solutions that empower employees to do their very best work in a safe and secure manner anywhere, anytime, using any device. Click here to learn more about these solutions and how your organization can use them to gain the agility, speed and efficiency required to manage resources in the dynamic way that unpredictable environments demand and position your business for future success.

