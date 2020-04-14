Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.04.2020
WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 14

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC



NET ASSET VALUE




The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 9 April 2020 was 771.67p (ex income) 769.94p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board


Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

14 April 2020


