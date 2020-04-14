FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC







NET ASSET VALUE



9 April 2020

14 April 2020

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 9 April 2020 was 771.67p (ex income) 769.94p (cum income) ex dividend.