Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893079 ISIN: FI0009004824 Ticker-Symbol: KEM 
Tradegate
14.04.20
15:23 Uhr
9,910 Euro
-0,170
-1,69 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KEMIRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEMIRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,855
9,925
16:10
9,865
9,915
16:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2020 | 15:05
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish January-March 2020 results on April 28, 2020

Kemira Oyj
Press Release
April 14, 2020 at 4 pm (CET+1)

Invitation: Kemira to publish January-March 2020 results on April 28, 2020

Kemira Oyj will publish its January-March 2020 results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).

Webcast for analysts, investors, and media will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, starting at 1.30 pm. The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above-mentioned company website.

You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:

FI +358 9 8171 0310
SE +46 8 5664 2651
UK +44 333 300 0804
US +1 631 913 1422

Conference id: 37818631#

For more information, please contact


Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com

KEMIRA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)