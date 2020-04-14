Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.: Lithoquest Diamonds Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Sweatman as an independent director, effective immediately. In addition, Mr. Sweatman will serve as Chairman of the Compensation Committee as well as a member of the Audit Committee.

"Lithoquest is pleased to welcome Mr. Sweatman to its Board of Directors," stated Bruce Counts, President and CEO of Lithoquest Diamonds. "Michael's broad industry knowledge, and board experience will help to ensure that shareholders continue to be represented by a qualified and well-rounded board".

Mr. Sweatman possesses in excess of 30 years experience as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA CA) in public and private practice and has worked with and provided advice to many companies listed on the TSX Venture and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Mr. Sweatman was admitted to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia in 1982 and in the Yukon in 1990. He was the principal of Michael Sweatman Limited, Chartered Accountant, from 1999 until 2015 and has operated MDS Management Ltd., a Vancouver-based management consulting and investment company, since November 1992. In addition, Mr. Sweatman has served as a director and officer of a number of public companies over the past 25 years.

The Company also today announced that Ms. Angela Austman has resigned from its Board of Directors for personal reasons. Lithoquest wishes to thank Ms. Austman for her guidance and contributions to the Company in its first two years of operation.

About Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.

Lithoquest is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits in Western Australia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.

+1 (604) 506-2804

info@lithoquest.com

SOURCE: Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/584969/Lithoquest-Diamonds-Announces-Changes-to-Board-of-Directors