The COVID-19 crisis has impacted every facet of life and is now believed to be expediting a shift towards a new normal. Given the complexity of the current situation, there is reason to believe that the recovery phase will require unprecedented levels of harmonization and teamwork during a challenging and potentially prolonged recovery period. Planning for recovery now even as the crisis continues to unfold is crucial to thriving in the new normal. Moreover, the actions taken now can help businesses build a stronger foundation for sustained growth and performance. This implies that to thrive in the new reality businesses must take corrective measures and analyze customer buying patterns to reprioritize their strategies based on the current needs and requirements.

In this Q&A series, Quantzig's analytics expert, Aviral Sinha shares his views on the growing reasons behind customers' behavioral changes and their impact on businesses.

According to Quantzig's advanced analytics experts, "Resilient organizations will devise action plans to bounce back stronger by looking closely at market signals to reprioritize their strategies and business goals

Key Questions Answered:

Q1: How does analytics help in defining the new normal?

Q2: How has the COVID-19 crisis altered the buying and consumption patterns of customers globally?

Q3: What can businesses do to thrive in the new reality?

At Quantzig, we believe that it's too early for enterprises to comprehend the severity of the COVID-19 crisis and its long-term implications, there are certain measures that they can take now to recover lost revenues. In our recent interaction with our clients, we discussed the business implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and key decision-makers from various industries shared their views, expectations, and top priorities in such situations. These discussions revealed that some industries will bounce back stronger and even witness a higher revenue growth whereas the others will witness a sharp decline in revenue forcing them to restructure business units and take drastic steps to stay afloat in the new normal.

Considering the severity of the situation, COVID-19 is likely to accelerate fundamental and structural changes that were inevitable in any case but are now likely to occur faster than expected.

