Electric Vehicle Market to Reach $802.81 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 22.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles along with stringent regulations of governments regarding vehicle emissions propel the growth of the global electric vehicle market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Market by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), and Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global electric vehicle industry generated $162.34 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $802.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report (256 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2404

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for high-performance, fuel-efficient, and low-emission vehicles along with strict government regulations toward vehicle emissions drive the growth of the global electric vehicle market. However, high cost of manufacturing and less fuel economy & serviceability hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies and supportive government initiatives create new opportunities in the coming years.

The HEV segment to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global electric vehicle market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to wide availability of hybrid electric vehicles worldwide with advancements in technology. However, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for battery electric vehicles across the globe with stringent government regulations.

Interested to Procure The Data? Enquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2404

The passenger car segment to continue its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global electric vehicle market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to the emergence of battery operated vehicles by different automobile manufacturers across the world. However, the commercial vehicle segment would register the largest CAGR of 30.0% from 2020 to 2027, owing to demand for emission free commercial vehicles.

North America to grow at the fastest CAGR

Based on region, North America is expected to contribute the fastest CAGR of 27.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to wide adoption of electric operated vehicles in the region for complying with the emission norms. However, Asia-Pacific held more than half of the global electric vehicle market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. This is due to the developed automotive industry in the region and the novel developments by different manufacturers.

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2404

Leading market players

Tesla

BMW Group

Nissan Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

General Motors

Daimler AG

Energica Motor Company S.p.A

BYD Company Motors

Ford Motor Company

Schedule a Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2404

Avenue | The Market Research Library Access

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Sign up and start using your 14-day free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Electric Bike Market

Luxury Car Market

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

Autonomous Vehicle Market

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Electric Mobility Scooter Market

Low Emission Vehicle Market

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Allied Market Research Blog: blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg