Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that provides answers to key questions about the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the luxury retail market in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005500/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The frequently asked questions about the impact of COVID-19 on the luxury retail market in 2020

2. The upcoming challenges in the US luxury retail market

How the new luxury retail landscape is going to evolve in 2020? Request a FREE proposal to know what our retail analytics experts say.

2020 started with the outbreak of coronavirus. Over the last two decades, the US luxury retail market witnessed several stages of growth. But in the current situation, every industry including the luxury retail sector is witnessing massive disruption due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and the luxury retail market is no exception in this case. Business leaders across the world are trying to redefine their existing business models to withstand the impact of COVID-19

Quantzig's analytics experts expect the pandemic will continue to impact the luxury retail market till 2021. Speak to our analytics experts to learn how we can help you to bounce back.

According to Quantzig's retail data analytics experts, "Some countries are likely to experience a rapid rebound while others will witness a major dip. Europe and the US luxury retail market might witness a prolonged impact depending on how the economy fares."

The inability to identify growth drivers and market trends are the major factors impacting growth in the luxury retail sector. Book a FREE Demo to learn how advanced analytics can help you to survive in the post-pandemic world.

Impact of COVID-19 on Luxury Retail Market: 3 FAQs

1: How the luxury retail market trends are going to change post the outbreak of COVID-19?

2. What are the upcoming challenges in the luxury retail market?

3. How can you prepare your brand to withstand the upcoming changes?

Download the complete article to gain detailed insights into each of these factors: https://bit.ly/3c9mckO

Outbreaks like coronavirus are impossible to anticipate, but the luxury retail sector should be ready to withstand its effect and bounce back in a post-pandemic world. According to Quantzig's analytics experts, the post-pandemic world will be shaped by various factors which will decide the action plan for luxury retailers across the US and Europe. Hence businesses much act before disruptions and execute new plans.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005500/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us