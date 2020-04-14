AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS") (NYSE:AXS) today announced $1 million in targeted philanthropic donations to support COVID-19 relief and community support efforts. AXIS will partner with non-profit organizations providing pandemic relief globally, as well as in communities in which AXIS operates.

The donations are an extension of the AXIS Corporate Citizenship strategy, which focuses on initiatives that build resilience and sustainable value, and its long-standing philanthropic support of the communities in which AXIS does business.

"COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge that is impacting millions of lives. As a purpose-driven organization, we feel a deep commitment to do our part to give back and help support the relief efforts that are underway globally, as well as in our local communities," said Albert Benchimol, President and CEO of AXIS. "Nearly every one of us has been touched in some way by COVID-19. This is a time that we must come together as an industry, as companies, and as individuals to support the relief and recovery efforts and help create a sustainable future."

AXIS' commitment re-focuses the Company's planned 2020 charitable investments:

COVID-19 relief. Example recipients include International Medical Corps, a global non-profit humanitarian aid organization that provides emergency medical relief and training to people affected by conflict, disaster and disease. It is working with the World Health Organization to provide expertise, equipment, training, and triage and treatment services to healthcare staff and organizations worldwide. AXIS will identify additional recipients over the course of 2020, based on COVID-19 relief needs. Half of the funds will be allocated to addressing pressing local needs in the communities where AXIS operates. The Company has a presence that extends across United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada, Middle East, and Bermuda, where it is headquartered.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019, of $5.5 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

