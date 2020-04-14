Fineco to Run Webinar Series for Advanced Traders in Current Markets

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineco, the European-headquartered bank, is holding a series of webinars for advanced traders in the UK market continuing its trader education programme. The webinars feature the expertise of outside speakers:

Alpesh Patel - Legendary hedge fund manager, and FT 'Diary of an Internet Trader' columnist, Bloomberg TV presenter. Commended by the BBC for accuracy on oil price forecasts and by the FT for flagging Woodford well ahead of the pack.

- Legendary hedge fund manager, and FT 'Diary of an Internet Trader' columnist, Bloomberg TV presenter. Commended by the BBC for accuracy on oil price forecasts and by the FT for flagging Woodford well ahead of the pack. Adam Harris - Full time trader and multi-asset analyst. A trend-following technical and algorithmic trader of the currency, commodity, equity and bond markets who appears through Simon Campbell's Round the Clock Trader

- Full time trader and multi-asset analyst. A trend-following technical and algorithmic trader of the currency, commodity, equity and bond markets who appears through Round the Clock Trader Daniel Gramza - President of Gramza Capital Management, Inc. and DMG Advisors, LLC. Trader, consultant to domestic and international clients, an advisor to hedge funds

- President of Gramza Capital Management, Inc. and DMG Advisors, LLC. Trader, consultant to domestic and international clients, an advisor to hedge funds Erik Norland - Executive Director and Senior Economist and a CME Group spokesperson on global economic, financial and geopolitical conditions

Alessandro Capuano, Head of Global Brokerage at Fineco, commented: "In these turbulent markets, it's so important to actively educate yourself to improve your trading. These webinars, combined with our online videos, give advanced traders the chance to develop their knowledge. They follow the highly successful events we've held in London - and will hold again! We've been getting excellent take up for these webinars as traders seek to exploit opportunities in volatile markets".

Fineco currently offers commission-free trades on Shares CFDs with no additional charges on stock prices, market spread only.

Each webinar includes live analysis of markets and review of open trades and is followed by a short trading clinic relating to features and functionality of the Fineco PowerDesk platform.

The dates and topics are below with full details here:

15 April: The trader journey: how to achieve consistency in technical trading - Successful traders are consistent traders; maintaining a constant set of trading process and rules will keep you from making mistakes and potential losses, and provide opportunity for profiting.

22 April: Alpesh Patel's Investing & Trading Top Rules for Global Economic Turbulence - Discover how Alpesh makes profits and limits losses - targeting 300-500% returns using market timing and risk management. Why and how these returns have shot up due to collapsed prices and others moving to their targets sooner.

28 April: Global economy in the time of the pandemic - Analyse the reaction of stock index futures and commodity markets to the greatest economic shock of a lifetime, dissecting the market's reaction to the Coronavirus and Oil shock. The presentation will look at the economic background and provide clues to the future fundamental developments

29 April: Trade Management - How managing trades can impact results Holding on and hoping to hit your target is far from the best strategy. This webinar will teach you how to find the balance between cutting your losses, letting your profits run and taking profit in order to achieve consistent results, offering a collection of techniques to fit your approach and personality.

13 May: Sharpening the saw - how traders improve their results Good trade management, combined with sensible risk management, can be the difference between a positive month and a negative month. Real-world examples will help you compare your own recent trades, so you'll identify ways to improve your rate of return.

27 May: Trading for a stress free life or how to reduce the stress of trading - All trading involves risk, but too much risk can lead to stress causing mistakes and a loss of confidence. This seminar covers the psychology of trading and how you can prepare the right mind-set to increase confidence in your own analysis, with self-awareness, improvement techniques, and also understanding the difference between an avoidable loss and a statistical loss.

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. The company offers single account banking, credit, trading and investment services through its transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, combined with one of the largest financial advisory networks in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important private banking providers in Italy.