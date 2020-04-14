The global N95 respirators market is expected to grow by USD 382.90 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the previous year's growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005627/en/

Technavio has published the latest market research report titled Global N95 Respirators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the N95 respirators market

Download Free Sample Report

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global healthcare system, with the growing necessity for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks. This is driving the demand for N95 respirators, the rapid sale of which has however, led to a shortage of these products in healthcare facilities. Therefore, governments across the world are extending support to manufacturers to ramp up the production of N95 respirators to overcome such shortages. For instance, the US government collaborated with N95 respirator manufacturers and introduced new legislation, whereby it eliminated the need for US FDA premarket approval for N95 respirators. Developments such as these can be expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-N95-respirators-market-2020-2024-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the high demand during pandemic outbreaks. In addition, growing advances in N95 respirators are anticipated to boost the growth of the N95 respirators market.

Recent outbreaks of respiratory infection-based diseases such as COVID-19 and H1N1 have increased the demand for N95 respirators among frontline healthcare workers such as nurses, first responders, and medical practitioners who are at a greater risk of exposure to such diseases. Regulatory authorities such as the CDC have recommended the use of N95 respirators rather than common surgical masks. These respirators are thicker and fit tightly around the nose and mouth, which makes them quite effective in blocking out smaller particles (such as viruses up to a size of 0.3 microns). While healthcare regulatory authorities across the globe recommend limiting the use of N95 respirators to healthcare workers; the general masses are also purchasing these masks to mitigate the risk of contracting diseases such as COVID-19. These factors are significantly boosting the sale of N95 masks from retail medical outlets, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five N95 Respirators Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company offers a line of NIOSH approved products such as Particulate Respirator 8210, N95 160 EA/Case that provides upto 95% filtration efficiency against certain non-oil based particles.

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through two segments, such as industrial and healthcare. The company offers a range of NIOSH N95 approved products such as GAMMEX N95 Respirator and Surgical Mask, that filters to 0.1 microns and protects from the from the harmful effects of surgical smoke.

Cambridge Mask Co.

Cambridge Mask Co. manufactures and offers a range of large, medium, and small sized masks such as The Lady Macbeth N99 PRO, The Duke N99 PRO and more. The company also offers a line of N95 BASIC MASK in black colour with lab tested filtration technology which filters over 95% of pollution, gases, and bacteria and viruses.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. has business operations under two segments, such as pharmaceutical and medical. The company offers a line of cost-effective Surgical N95 Respirators that meets the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for protection against TB and is NIOSH certified to have a filter efficiency level of 95% or greater against particulate aerosols free of oil.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as aerospace, Honeywell building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. The company offers a line of products such as 801 N95 disposable masks that protects users from airborne particulates.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

N95 Respirators Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Respirators without exhalation valve

Respirators with exhalation valve

N95 Respirators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005627/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/