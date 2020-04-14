Population Health Management Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 47.813 Billion by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global population health management market size will grow at a CAGR of 14.14% from USD 21.615 billion in 2019 to USD 47.813 billion by 2025.

Population Health Management (PHM) is the collection of patient data from various health information technology systems, the processing of that data into one comprehensive, actionable patient record. Population health management (PHM) systems are capable of analyzing clinical, financial, and organizational data that help enhance patient care and effectiveness.

According to Health Information Technology, the adoption of electronic health records by physicians for population health management is growing. For example, in 2017, almost 86 % of office-based physicians had adopted any EHR, and almost 80 percent had adopted a certified EHR.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT MARKET SIZE

Owing to the introduction of technologies such as machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, the penetration of information technology within the healthcare sector is growing rapidly. Public health management aggregates patient data across various health information technology services and innovative public health programs in order to detect patterns within a specific community that needs in-depth data analysis.

AI and applied analytics support healthcare organizations with logistical and marketing activities, with access to patient data through automating outreach. Together with AI and blockchain, technology is expected to help solve security problems related to data sharing in the future and has the potential to provide quick access to a vast volume of data that offers enhanced real-time patient experience. Thus, the adoption of innovations such as AI, blockchain, virtual reality, and wearable technology is growing in the healthcare sector, and the deployment of population health management software among hospitals is increasing with the aid of data integration with EHR.

REGION WISE POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America was the largest regional market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period as suppliers, payers, and care providers encourage the use of PHM services.

The Asia Pacific healthcare market is expected to see the fastest growth in the coming years due to increased healthcare spending and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

COMPONENT

Services

Consulting



Post-sale & Maintenance



Training & Education

Software

Analytics



Point of Care Decision Support





Predictive Analytics



Care Coordination



Care Management Workflow Automation





Care Team Coordination





Clinical Reporting





Real-time Alerting



Data Integration & Management



Clinical Data Integration





Data Warehousing





Financial Data Integration





Monitoring & Compliance





Real-time Data Exploration



Patient Engagement



Multimodal Communication





Remote Monitoring





Treatment Plan





Monitoring & Compliance

DEPLOYMENT

On-Cloud

On-Premise

END-USER

Employer Group

Government

Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider

KEY PLAYERS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

AssureCare, LLC

athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

eClinicalWorks, LLC

Enli Health Intelligence Corporation

Health Catalyst Inc.

Healthagen, LLC

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Medecision, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

Optum, Inc.

RedBrick Health Corporation

SPH Analytics

Welltok, Inc.

"AssureCare, LLC the potential growing player for the Global Population Health Management Market"

REASONS TO BUY:

The Population Health Management Market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamics, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the Population Health Management Market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the Population Health Management Market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyzes competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the Population Health Management Market.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Population Health Management Market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

