The "Motion Sensors Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Motion Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.1%. Infrared, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Infrared will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$218.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$266.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Infrared will reach a market size of US$385.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$980.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- InvenSense, Inc.
- Kionix, Inc.
- MEMSIC, Inc.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Motion Sensors Growth Drivers
- The Microwave Motion Sensors Market
- Security Applications Driving the Market for Motion Sensors
- INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
- Select Motion Sensor Innovations
- Crystal Device and Semiconductor Technologies Combine to give Motion Sensing Technology
- MEMS-based Motion Sensing Remote Control
- Smartphone Motion Sensors in Healthcare
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Motion Sensor Defined
- Types of Motion Sensors
- Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensor
- Ultrasonic Sensor
- Tomographic Sensor
- Combined Motion Sensors
- Features
- Principles of Motion Sensing
- Uses and Applications
- Home Automation Devices
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Motion Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2nk9t
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005652/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900