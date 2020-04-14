The "Impact of COVID-19 on Destinations: Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the impact that COVID-19 is having on destinations across the globe and focuses in more detail on four key destination markets.

All tourism sectors are experiencing mass disruption which is leading to a fight for survival and causing severe economic impacts. Tourism destinations are also being majorly impacted. Destinations are taking drastic action to ensure safety and minimize the threat of the virus. There are many impacts that are already presenting themselves including economic loss, job losses and extreme losses in tourist numbers.

Key Highlights

The Tourism sector is currently one of the hardest-hit by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with impacts on both travel supply and demand, particularly in China, the world's leading outbound market, and other key Asian and European destinations such as Italy.

To contain the virus and slow the spread many destinations have implemented a lockdown and travel restrictions. This means tourism destinations which are tourism reliant are no longer having these tourists enter the country. Thus, tourism reliant destinations will experience an economic decline.

Many destinations will experience severe economic impacts from the impacts of COVID-19. The economic impacts are a result of travel restrictions and lockdowns which result in tourists being unable to visit attractions and places such as restaurants and bars. This is leading to many jobs being lost and tourist destinations losing a major economic resource.

Reasons to Buy

Assess the impact COVID is having on destinations

Understand which destinations are most affected and why

Gain an overview of what is happening at a regional level

Explore what the future may look like for destinations

Key Topics Covered

1. Overview Current Insights into COVID-19 and the Tourism Industry

2. An Overview of Regional Impacts

3. An Insight into Specific Destinations

China USA Italy France

4. What Does the Future Look Like?

