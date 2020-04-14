(French Decree No. 2020-421 of April 10, 2020, adjusting the rules for the holding and deliberations of shareholders' meetings)

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's General Shareholders' Meeting, convened for Monday, April 20, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., will be held at the Company's head office located at 42, avenue de Friedland, 75008 Paris, without shareholders in attendance, pursuant to French Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, adjusting the rules for the holding and deliberations of shareholders' meetings.

The Meeting will be webcast live in its entirety on the Company's website (www.vivendi.com).

In accordance with French Decree no. 2020-421 of April 10, 2020, shareholders who have already requested an admission card are informed that they may vote by mail or via the Internet, provided that their voting instructions are received by BNP Paribas Securities Services1 no later than the day before the Meeting, i.e., by 3 p.m., Paris time, on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Shareholders also have the option of appointing a proxy. BNP Paribas Securities Services will accept proxy appointment forms indicating the name of a proxy holder until the fourth day before the Meeting, i.e., Thursday, April 16, 2020. The proxy holder must submit his or her voting instructions electronically to BNP Paribas Securities Services2 no later than Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Each of Vivendi's businesses are closely monitoring the current and potential effects of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Currently, the majority of the impacts on Vivendi's businesses have been minimal due to their predominately digital nature. However, the outbreak is likely to continue to have an impact globally, and it is uncertain at this point for how long and how severely this crisis will impact our business activities and financial results.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

1 Via the Internet: paris.bp2s.gis.assemblees@bnpparibas.coM or by post: BNP Paribas Securities Services, Service Assemblées générales CTO Assemblées générales Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère -93761 Pantin Cedex.

2 Instructions should be sent to the following e-mail address: paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com using the form available online at www.vivendi.com/assemblee-generale.

