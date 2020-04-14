TANGO AI Fraud is a state-of-the-art machine learning AI platform by Lusis that complements the TANGO microservices payment platform.

Lusis Payments, a global innovator of mission-critical payments software and data science technology, is pleased to announce the newest addition to its TANGO AI Fraud team, Chris Curd. Curd joins the company as the Fraud Sales Director with global services.

Lusis is best known for its TANGO solution, an online transaction processing engine for mission-critical 24x7 solutions including payments, retail, loyalty, finance, fraud, utilities, and transport. TANGO AI Fraud is a state-of-the-art machine learning AI platform by Lusis, built to complement the TANGO microservices payment platform. Using the latest technology, TANGO AI Fraud evolves and learns customer algorithms to detect and deter fraud occurrences on the accounts.

"Joining Lusis at this time was a no brainer as the products and architecture are at the cutting edge of fraud protection. I'm joining a great company and team that understands what is needed to keep customers protected. I'm happy to be part of the team that delivers world class services to clients," said Chris Curd. A seasoned technology professional, Curd has been in the fraud and payments industry for nearly a decade working across tier one companies providing sales and support services. He is known throughout the industry for his fraud expertise, custom offerings for clients while maximising their revenues and reducing their fraud.

"We are excited to add Chris Curd to our TANGO AI Fraud team at Lusis Payments, and we are eager to work with him to provide the best fraud protection services in the industry," said Chris Black, Head of Sales, EMEA. "Chris has remarkable experience and an exemplary track record in the fraud industry. He will be a great asset to Lusis and our clients."

About Lusis Payments

Lusis Payments is an innovative global software and services provider to the payments industry. The company's proven, cutting edge technology operates in numerous hardware and operating environments. The TANGO platform, combined with the know-how to mitigate risk and deliver high levels of assured customer service, constitutes a unique proposition for organisations faced with the challenge of adapting to traditional and future needs in the payments ecosystem.

