BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME) (Paris:BALYO), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions, announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has decided, due to the containment measures related to Covid-19, to postpone the Annual General Meeting of BALYO initially scheduled for May 25, 2020 to June 26, 2020 in order to allow the effective participation of its shareholders in the Meeting.

The agenda, the draft resolutions to be submitted and the procedures for holding this Meeting will be communicated within the legal deadlines.

ABOUT BALYO

Balyo transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by Balyo allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, Balyo has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. Balyo is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €20.4 million in 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

