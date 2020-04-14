Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that its poster titled "Phase 1/2 study with CXCL12 inhibitor NOX-A12 and pembrolizumab in patients with microsatellite-stable, metastatic colorectal or pancreatic cancer" has been selected for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting 2020. The presentation will include a short video and commentary by the first author, Dr. Niels Halama, from National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) in Heidelberg, Germany, who will present the latest pharmacodynamic, safety, survival and more mature clinical data from the trial.

The presentation will be freely available upon registration on the AACR website in the Virtual Poster Session section as of Monday, April 27, 2020, 06.00 p.m. CEST. The abstract will be posted online to the AACR website on Monday, April 27, 2020.

On April 6, 2020, the Board of Directors of the AACR had announced that due to the COVID-19 outbreak it would not organize an in-person Annual Meeting in 2020, originally scheduled for April 24-29 in San Diego, California. Instead, the AACR will feature selected program and presentations in Virtual Annual Meetings, on April 27-28 and June 22-24.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005742/en/

Contacts:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0

amangasarian@noxxon.com

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Joanne Tudorica

Tel. +49 (0) 89 2388 7730 or +49 (0) 176 2103 7191

schweitzer@trophic.eu

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15

arouille@newcap.fr