COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines around the world. The travel tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and the airlines industry is very much impacted. Air France has not escaped unscathed.
This report provides insight into how COVID-19 is impacting Air France and looks at how the airline stacks up against key competitors.
- Gain an overview of the current global COVID-19 situation
- Understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on the airline industry
- Assess the impact on Air France
- Understand what the future may hold for France's flag carrier
Key Highlights
- Air France is the French flag carrier and, as such, the number one airline in the country. This makes it a key player in terms of connectivity to the most visited country in the world (92.8 million visitors in 2019).
- The future of Air France depends on the length of the COVID-19 crisis. The longer it lasts, the more significantly affected the airline will be.
- However, it benefits from the almost unconditional support from the French government and has already implemented plans to safeguard its cash-flow and prepare the resumption of the activities.
- Moreover, the carrier could capitalize on the potential collapse of a number of smaller airlines to grow its network after the crisis.
Key Topics Covered
- Overview
- Introduction to Air France
- The COVID-19 Situation
- Air France's Reaction to COVID-19
- The Situation for Other Key Players
- Looking to the Future
Companies Mentioned
- Air France
- KLM
- British Airways
- easyJet
- Lufthansa
- Ryanair
- Virgin Atlantic
- Flybe
