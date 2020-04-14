Regulatory News:

Axway's (Paris:AXW) 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed today, in its French version, with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), under number D.20-0289.

The document is available on Axway's Investors website https://investors.axway.com, or via the following link: https://investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/publications.

This document includes:

The annual financial report consisting of the management report, the corporate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, the statutory auditors' reports and information relating to their fees.

The report on corporate governance.

The English version will be available on April 21, 2020 via the following link:

https://investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/publications.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. AMPLIFY speeds integration by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges. To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005757/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 acarli@axway.com

Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 spodetti@axway.com