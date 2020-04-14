Teleperformance recognized in India by Great Place to Work for 7th Time

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its operation in India comprised of around 70,000 people in 40 locations have received the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) Award for the 7th time despite the challenging work environment the world faces due to the Covid 19 global pandemic. The methodology behind the Great Place to Work ranking is highly rigorous and uniquely comprises both an employee survey and an audit into management and HR practices. The award recognizes high-trust leadership as well as innovative practices that help foster a successful workplace culture.

Prasenjit Bhattacharya, CEO GPTW India, commentedTeleperformance is a leader in omnichannel customer experience. They bring the same passion and expertise to their employee experience. A perfect example of great employee experience translating to customer experience. This great focus on their people is a tremendous critical success factor to always ensure excellent employee-customer interactions, and will be relevant, especially during this stressful Covid-19 pandemic."

In addition to India, Teleperformance is currently recognized as an award-winning employer for many of its operations in Asia-Pacific, Continental Europe, Middle East Africa, and the Americas by either the GPTW or Best Places to Work organizations. These third-party assessments validate superior employer practices, people culture and quality of work environments. The evaluations are heavily based on unfiltered employee feedback surveys, interviews and independent audits.

Holly Petroff, Global Executive Vice President at Great Place to Work, added: "Teleperformance leadership is committed to providing a great workplace for all of their employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. This commitment is evidenced by Teleperformance receiving our Great Place to Work Certification or being recognized on one of our national Best Workplaces lists in 17 countries today. Teleperformance is in the process of increasing the number of countries in the Great Place to Work Certification process in 2020 to emphasize the importance of listening to employees and to formalize their commitment to the well-being of all of their people all around the world."

Twenty (20) Teleperformance country operations are currently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators including: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Germany, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien said: "Unbiased third-party evaluations of our people care and CSR serve as critical independent diligence for us, especially during these unprecedented conditions of worldwide epidemic. I recently said, at a time of such great human vulnerability, nothing is more important than the safety of our people. Our entire culture is based on providing a safe, diverse and exceptional environment so all our professionals can enjoy working and growing with us. These comprehensive top-employer certifications from all world regions validate the protection and well-being of our people is a consistent top global priority for us. Teleperformance remains totally committed to the health, safety and success of each and every one of our family members and our clients all around the world."

