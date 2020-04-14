Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Notice of Schibsted ASA's ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020 on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 at 10:30 CET is enclosed.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will be held as an electronic meeting only. Consequently, it will not be possible to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Information about how to attend the Annual General Meeting is set out in Appendix 1 to the notice.

The notice is distributed to all shareholders.

All relevant documents can be found on the company's website on: schibsted.com/ir/corporate-governance/general-meeting/

Oslo, 14 April 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments