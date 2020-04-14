Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Frankfurt
14.04.20
08:13 Uhr
18,155 Euro
+0,080
+0,44 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,76519,05519:36
18,81518,98519:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2020 | 19:29
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Notice of Schibsted ASA's ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020 on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 at 10:30 CET is enclosed.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will be held as an electronic meeting only. Consequently, it will not be possible to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Information about how to attend the Annual General Meeting is set out in Appendix 1 to the notice.

The notice is distributed to all shareholders.

All relevant documents can be found on the company's website on: schibsted.com/ir/corporate-governance/general-meeting/

Oslo, 14 April 2020
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Schibsted AGM 2020 Notice - English (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/87e4bf3c-0d24-4287-9ead-3bb6c3f3fbac)
  • Schibsted AGM 2020 Notice - Norwegian (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/01a87f17-8a6c-498f-9e88-86f565567ac8)
SCHIBSTED-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)