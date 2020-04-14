Media Release

Basel, April 14, 2020

Dufry postpones Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2020

Dufry's Board of Directors has decided to postpone theOrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders initially scheduled for May 7, 2020. The new date will be announced in due course.

The Company expects to convene the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders still in the course of May 2020, but in any event by June 30, 2020.

The postponement allows the Company to adapt to the continuing Covid-19 situation, including the regulations and prohibition of public meetings and the travel restrictions imposed by the Swiss Federal Council.

