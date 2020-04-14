Fuel-grade petcoke market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The fuel-grade petcoke market is poised to grow by USD 2.18 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005655/en/

Technavio has published the latest market research report titled Global Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The fuel-grade petcoke market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and its potential application.

Top Key Players of Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market Covered as:

Indian Oil

Oxbow

Phillips 66

Repsol

Suncor Energy

The increasing demand for fuel-grade petcoke is driving the growth of the global fuel-grade petcoke market. Other growth drivers include increase in oil refining capacity and increasing urbanization.

The fuel-grade petcoke market research report gives an overview of fuel-grade petcoke industries by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the end-user and geographic landscape.

Have a query before purchasing fuel-grade petcoke market report https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30653

Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market Split by End-user Cement industry Power sector Others

Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market Split by Geographic Landscape APAC EMEA The Americas



The regional distribution of fuel-grade petcoke market industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.

The fuel-grade petcoke market research report sheds light on foremost regions: the US, China, India, and Saudi Arabia.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the fuel-grade petcoke industry by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the fuel-grade petcoke industry in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the fuel-grade petcoke industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the fuel-grade petcoke market?

Fuel-grade petcoke market research report presents critical information and factual data about fuel-grade petcoke industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in fuel-grade petcoke market study.

The product range of the fuel-grade petcoke industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in fuel-grade petcoke market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Purchase fuel-grade petcoke market report @ https://www.technavio.com/report/demand-from-end-user-industries-industry-analysis

The fuel-grade petcoke market research report gives an overview of fuel-grade petcoke industry by analyzing various key segments of this fuel-grade petcoke market based on the end-user and geographic landscape. The regional distribution of the fuel-grade petcoke market across the globe are considered for this fuel-grade petcoke industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the fuel-grade petcoke market over the period from 2019 to forecasted year.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Cement industry Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Power sector Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Metal extraction from petcoke

Application of fuel-grade petcoke in blast furnaces

Strategic initiatives toward low-carbon transition in cement industry

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Indian Oil

Oxbow

Phillips 66

Repsol

Suncor Energy

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Browse fuel-grade petcoke market related details https://www.technavio.com/report/demand-from-end-user-industries-industry-analysis

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005655/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/