Kieffer | Starlite: National Sign Company Helping to Fabricate Intubation Shields and Medical Mask Clips for Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Kieffer | Starlite, a national signage company based in Denton, Texas, has announced that in response to the COVID-19 crisis, they are currently manufacturing intubation shields and medical mask clips for hospitals and healthcare facilities. These items have been designed with safety in mind. Intubation shields offer another layer of protection for medical professionals. Hand holes are provided in the back panel of the shield to allow the arms of the medical professional to easily tend to a patient while improving safety. Medical mask clips were developed to provide needed relief from pressure points caused by wearing masks for an extended amount of time. These items are all made and shipped in the USA and are available for online ordering.

This company actually specializes in the manufacturing, installation, and service of signage products. However, they have noted that their facilities are operational and can be adapted to the fabrication of the safety shields, medical mask clips and other products in development that can help improve the safety of people, especially healthcare personnel, helping them adapt to the COVID-19 crisis. In a previous announcement, they have revealed that they have been working with various businesses for the design and production of safety shields, partitions, and barriers that can help minimize the spread of the virus.

In partnership with hospitals and healthcare facilities, they are now fabricating intubation shields. These items have a thick, translucent and polycarbonate structure. They are easy to use, tough and durable, non-sterile, and have a splash protection box design. Requests for custom designs are also possible upon request. The material used for these intubation shields is 1/8-inch thick polycarbonate. People who require more information about the fabrication of safety shields and other types of barriers may want to visit their website KiefferStarlite.com or on the phone at (800) 659-2493. Medical mask clips are also available for immediate order and have been designed as one size fits most.

Kelly David, marketing manager at Kieffer | Starlite, says, "We're glad to inform everyone that we have the manufacturing equipment and the capacity to fabricate these intubation shields and other types of barriers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, our design and engineering team worked to get a prototype in testing for the medical mask clips. We are excited to have a product that meets a specific need for frontline workers and reducing the pressure from the masks for these workers. We're happy to be able to shift our focus and make products that meet a new demand-based on the COVID-19 crisis."

This signage company has four office and manufacturing sites that are located strategically in various places in the country. They have more than 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space, which is a lot of capacity for making safety shields and similar products and serve the needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities in various parts of the USA. They have made a number of expansions during those years they have been in business and this has allowed them to comply with the needs and demands of different kinds of businesses. Their industry experience is what makes them stand out among the crowd of signage companies.

Kieffer | Starlite has been providing signage services to clients in various parts of the USA since 1956. Those who are interested in learning more about the company may want to view the company's Facebook page.

