Technavio has been monitoring the gluten-free chocolate market and it is poised to grow by USD 480 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Endangered Species Chocolate, Mondelez International, NibMor, The Hershey Company, and Vosges are some of the major market participants. The initiatives for gluten-free consumption will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Initiatives for gluten-free consumption has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Gluten-free chocolate market is segmented as below:

Product Milk Chocolate Dark Chocolate White Chocolate

Geographic Landscape North America Europe APAC MEA South America



Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gluten-free chocolate market report covers the following areas:

Gluten-free Chocolate Market Size

Gluten-free Chocolate Market Trends

Gluten-free Chocolate Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies strategic partnerships among manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the gluten-free chocolate market growth during the next few years.

Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gluten-free chocolate market, including some of the vendors such as Endangered Species Chocolate, Mondelez International, NibMor, The Hershey Company, and Vosges. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gluten-free chocolate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist gluten-free chocolate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gluten-free chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gluten-free chocolate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gluten-free chocolate market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Milk chocolate Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dark chocolate Market size and forecast 2018-2023

White chocolate Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 10: TRENDS

Strategic partnership by manufacturers

Growing demand for healthy chocolates

Product innovation by manufacturers

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Endangered Species Chocolate

Mondelez International

NibMor

The Hershey Company

Vosges

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

