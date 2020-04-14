Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2020) - GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Catherine (YONG HONG) Hu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Secretary of the Company effective April 8 2020. Ms. Hu previously served as Financial Manager of the Company. Ms. Hu holds a Bachelor's Degree of Science from DaLian University of Technology, and designated CPA, CGA for over ten years.

About GCC Global Capital Corporation

GCC Global Capital Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer. The Company focuses on Real Estate, Natural Resources and High-Tech industries.

