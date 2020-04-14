The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical forecasted epidemiology of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Disease Understanding

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a rare, chronic, and progressive form of Pulmonary Hypertension which is characterized by the elevated pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP) and pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) in blood vessels carrying the blood from the right side of the heart through lungs. It occurs due to the tightening and stiffening of the small pulmonary arteries leading to the right ventricular dysfunction and vessel obstruction.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. The epidemiology data for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent population of PAH, subtype-specific population of PAH and gender-specific PAH diagnosed pool) scenario of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.

