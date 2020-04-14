Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PYF5 ISIN: CA92536N1096 Ticker-Symbol: 2FR1 
Tradegate
14.04.20
14:04 Uhr
0,030 Euro
-0,002
-4,76 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERT INFRASTRUCTURE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERT INFRASTRUCTURE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0230,03011:33
0,0230,03011:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VERT INFRASTRUCTURE
VERT INFRASTRUCTURE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VERT INFRASTRUCTURE CORP0,030-4,76 %