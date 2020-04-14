Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3YT ISIN: CH0025751329 Ticker-Symbol: LTEC 
Lang & Schwarz
14.04.20
23:00 Uhr
41,665 Euro
+1,005
+2,47 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,96042,37023:01
34,88035,12008:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA41,665+2,47 %