The "Europe Immunochemistry Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Application; Product; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe immunochemistry market is expected to reach US $775.97 Mn in 2027 from US $430.82 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the immunochemistry market is primarily attributed to the significantly increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising incidence of diabetes in the region. However, shortage of skilled professionals is likely to have a negative impact on market growth. On the other hand, rising healthcare expenditure in Europe is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe immunochemistry market in the coming years.

As per the data estimated by the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths and more than 1.8 million deaths in Europe every year. The CVD accounts for 45.0% of all deaths in Europe and 37.0% of all deaths in the EU. CVD is the primary reason for the death of men and women in all countries. Furthermore, as per the American Heart Association (AHA) 2019 statistics, 121.5 million adults in the U.S. which are around half of the US adult population, suffer from cardiovascular disease.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Europe Immunochemistry Market- Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Immunochemistry Market Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Europe Immunochemistry Market By Product

4.2.2 Europe Immunochemistry Market By Application

4.2.3 Europe Immunochemistry Market By End User

4.2.4 Europe Immunochemistry Market By Country

4.3 PEST Analysis

5. Europe Immunochemistry Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significantly Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.2 Rising Incidence of Diabetes

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Europe

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Future Conferences and Workshops

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Immunochemistry Market Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Immunochemistry Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Performance of Key Players

7. Europe Immunochemistry Market Analysis By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Immunochemistry Market, By Application, 2018 2027 (%)

7.3 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

7.4 Diagnostics

7.5 Drug Testing

8. Europe Immunochemistry Market Analysis By Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Immunochemistry Market, By Product, 2018 2027 (%)

8.3 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

8.4 Antibodies Market

8.5 Equipment

8.6 Reagents

8.7 Kits

9. Europe Immunochemistry Market Analysis By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Immunochemistry Market, By End User, 2018 2027 (%)

9.3 Europe Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Hospital Diagnostic Laboratories

9.5 Research Institutes

9.6 Others End Users

10. Europe Immunochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11. Immunochemistry Market Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies done by the companies in the Market, 2018 (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic developments

11.4.1 Overview

12. Immunohistochemistry Market-Key Company Profiles

12.1 Bio SB

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Product portfolio

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.4 Merck KGaA

12.5 PerkinElmer, Inc.

12.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.7 Abcam Plc.

12.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.10 Danaher

13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary Of Terms

