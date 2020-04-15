The "Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Laboratory Information System (LIS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$920.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.9%. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US $1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Standalone will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US $54.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US $64.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standalone will reach a market size of US $124.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $63.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Orchard Software Corporation
- Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- CompuGroup Medical AG
- Meditech
- SCC Soft Computer.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
- Functions of an Effective LIS
- Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- Standalone LIS Holds Major Share, Integrated Systems Grow at Faster Pace
- Services Segment Dominates the LIS Market, Software to Witness Higher Growth during the Forecast Period
- On-Premise LIS Holds Major Share Due to Customization Benefits
- Cloud-based LIS Model to Grow in Prominence due to Many Benefits Offered over Traditional, On-Premise Models
- US Holds Clear Edge over Other Regions, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Artificial Intelligence: The Future of LIMS
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases A Key Market Driver for LIS
- EXHIBIT 1: Fatalities by Heart Conditions Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- EXHIBIT 2: Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 2040
- EXHIBIT 3: Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) by Cancer Type: 2018
- EXHIBIT 4: Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
- Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Laboratory Information System/LIS market
- EXHIBIT 5: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Growing Adoption of Laboratory Automation Drives the Need for LIS
- Rise of Laboratory 4.0 to Spur the Adoption of LIS
- Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction amidst Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs
- Healthy Trajectory in Genomics Research Favors Market Growth
- Market Stands to Gain from Growing Proteomics Research Volumes
- EXHIBIT 6: Global Proteomics Market Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth of the Market
- EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Spending Growth (in US$ Trillion) and Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018
- Need to Improve Diagnostics Accuracy
- Increasing Popularity of Enterprise LIS
- Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for Robust and Comprehensive LIS
- Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine to Support Growth
- Rise in Investment in R&D Activity to Spur Growth
- Shortage of Trained Professionals Hinders Adoption Rate
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
