The "Bearings Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bearings market worldwide is projected to grow by US $51.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%.
Roller Bearings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US $52.1 Billion by the year 2025, Roller Bearings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US $947.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Roller Bearings will reach a market size of US $4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $21.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Brammer PLC
- Tenneco Inc.
- Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- HKT Bearings Ltd.
- igus
- JTEKT Corporation
- MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- NSK Ltd.
- NTN Corporation
- RBC Bearings, Inc.
- Rexnord Corporation
- Schaeffler AG
- SKF Group
- SNL Bearings Limited
- The Timken Company
- Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Bearings
- Raw Materials Used in Bearings Manufacturing
- Bearings: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Roller Bearings: Largest Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Types of Roller Bearings
- Ball Bearings: Second Major Product Category
- Types of Ball Bearings
- Other Bearing Types Plain, Air, Magnetic, Gas Remain in Contention
- China, Asia-Pacific Other Developing Regions Continue to Drive Market Growth
- Economic Scenario and its Influence on Bearings Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Suppliers Focus on Innovations and Advancements in Bearing Technology
- Collaboration between Bearing and Equipment Manufacturers for Optimal Bearing Designs
- Chinese Companies Playing Significant Role
- Global Competitor Market Shares
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- Global Automotive Bearings Market
- Rise in Vehicle Production Portends Bright Outlook for Bearings
- Focus on Production of Lightweight Vehicles Boosts Demand for Sophisticated Bearings
- Light Weight Bearings for the Automobile Sector
- Private Labeling Bodes Well for the Market
- An Insight into the Automotive Suspension Bearings Market
- Rolling Element Bearings: A Key Automotive Bearing Solution
- Innovative Approaches to Enable Efficient Roller Bearings for Powertrain Applications
- Evolving Consumer Demands and Vehicle Functions Drive Innovations in Automotive Bearing Industry
- Railway and Aerospace Industry Fueling Growth in the Bearings Market
- Rising Demand in Aerospace Applications
- Bearings Come to the Fore to Improve Mining Equipment Efficiency
- Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market
- Agriculture Sector Offers Growth Prospects
- Renewable Energy Sector Witnesses Increased Demand for Bearings
- Bearings for Wind Turbine: A High Value Segment
- Advancements and Increasing Collaborations to Optimize Bearing Technology for Fluid Handling Industry
- Integration of Sensor Units with Bearings and Adoption of Smart Bearings Fosters Market Growth
- Increasing Demand for Innovative and Special Bearings
- Innovative Bearing Concepts
- Low-Friction Tapered Roller Bearings with Locating or Non-Locating Supports
- Advanced Locating Bearings with Low Friction and Enhanced Load Capacity
- Optimal Designs for Non-Locating Bearing Supports
- Bearing Designs for Automatic Transmissions
- Sophisticated Bearings for EV Drives
- Integrated Ball Bearing Systems for Transmission Applications
- Valuable Developments in Bearing Technology Enable Advanced Bearing Solutions
- Looking Beyond Steel
- Hybrid Bearings Replacing Steel
- Enduring Harsh Operating Conditions
- Progress in Bearing Lubrication
- Evolving Specifications for Rolling Bearings
- Novel Materials Spur Innovations in Ball Bearing Manufacturing Industry
- Tungsten Carbide Enables Robust Ball Bearings
- Quieter Chrome Steel Bearings
- Plastic-based Bearings with high Durability
- Advanced Materials Improve Performance and Fatigue-Resistance of Engine Bearings
- Advanced Materials for Conventional Tri-Metal Engine Bearings
- Advanced Aluminum Alloys for Bi-Metal Engine Bearings
- Polymer Coatings for Engine Bearings
- Linear Slides: Developments in Polymers Offering New Life
- White Metal Alloys Gain Popularity in Bearings
- Market Restrains
- Emergence of Electric Vehicles to Hamper Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 253 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 267)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/laeoy4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414006155/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900