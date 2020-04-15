The "Bearings Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bearings market worldwide is projected to grow by US $51.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%.

Roller Bearings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US $52.1 Billion by the year 2025, Roller Bearings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US $947.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Roller Bearings will reach a market size of US $4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $21.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Brammer PLC

Tenneco Inc.

Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

HKT Bearings Ltd.

igus

JTEKT Corporation

MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

RBC Bearings, Inc.

Rexnord Corporation

Schaeffler AG

SKF Group

SNL Bearings Limited

The Timken Company

Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Bearings

Raw Materials Used in Bearings Manufacturing

Bearings: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Roller Bearings: Largest Fastest Growing Product Segment

Types of Roller Bearings

Ball Bearings: Second Major Product Category

Types of Ball Bearings

Other Bearing Types Plain, Air, Magnetic, Gas Remain in Contention

China, Asia-Pacific Other Developing Regions Continue to Drive Market Growth

Economic Scenario and its Influence on Bearings Market

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Suppliers Focus on Innovations and Advancements in Bearing Technology

Collaboration between Bearing and Equipment Manufacturers for Optimal Bearing Designs

Chinese Companies Playing Significant Role

Global Competitor Market Shares

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Global Automotive Bearings Market

Rise in Vehicle Production Portends Bright Outlook for Bearings

Focus on Production of Lightweight Vehicles Boosts Demand for Sophisticated Bearings

Light Weight Bearings for the Automobile Sector

Private Labeling Bodes Well for the Market

An Insight into the Automotive Suspension Bearings Market

Rolling Element Bearings: A Key Automotive Bearing Solution

Innovative Approaches to Enable Efficient Roller Bearings for Powertrain Applications

Evolving Consumer Demands and Vehicle Functions Drive Innovations in Automotive Bearing Industry

Railway and Aerospace Industry Fueling Growth in the Bearings Market

Rising Demand in Aerospace Applications

Bearings Come to the Fore to Improve Mining Equipment Efficiency

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market

Agriculture Sector Offers Growth Prospects

Renewable Energy Sector Witnesses Increased Demand for Bearings

Bearings for Wind Turbine: A High Value Segment

Advancements and Increasing Collaborations to Optimize Bearing Technology for Fluid Handling Industry

Integration of Sensor Units with Bearings and Adoption of Smart Bearings Fosters Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Innovative and Special Bearings

Innovative Bearing Concepts

Low-Friction Tapered Roller Bearings with Locating or Non-Locating Supports

Advanced Locating Bearings with Low Friction and Enhanced Load Capacity

Optimal Designs for Non-Locating Bearing Supports

Bearing Designs for Automatic Transmissions

Sophisticated Bearings for EV Drives

Integrated Ball Bearing Systems for Transmission Applications

Valuable Developments in Bearing Technology Enable Advanced Bearing Solutions

Looking Beyond Steel

Hybrid Bearings Replacing Steel

Enduring Harsh Operating Conditions

Progress in Bearing Lubrication

Evolving Specifications for Rolling Bearings

Novel Materials Spur Innovations in Ball Bearing Manufacturing Industry

Tungsten Carbide Enables Robust Ball Bearings

Quieter Chrome Steel Bearings

Plastic-based Bearings with high Durability

Advanced Materials Improve Performance and Fatigue-Resistance of Engine Bearings

Advanced Materials for Conventional Tri-Metal Engine Bearings

Advanced Aluminum Alloys for Bi-Metal Engine Bearings

Polymer Coatings for Engine Bearings

Linear Slides: Developments in Polymers Offering New Life

White Metal Alloys Gain Popularity in Bearings

Market Restrains

Emergence of Electric Vehicles to Hamper Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 253 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 267)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/laeoy4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414006155/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900