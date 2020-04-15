Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA4J ISIN: FR0011648716 Ticker-Symbol: 3C1 
Stuttgart
14.04.20
21:59 Uhr
16,640 Euro
+5,360
+47,52 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARBIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARBIOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARBIOS
CARBIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARBIOS SA16,640+47,52 %
TECHNIPFMC PLC7,660+0,10 %