Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services, a strategic business unit of Ingram Micro Inc., today announced that it has been recognized by Emerce, the leading multi-channel media platform about online business and marketing in the Netherlands, as the top ecommerce fulfillment provider in the country.

The achievement was published in the annual Emerce 100 report, which relies on a 7-point scale to survey 868 Dutch companies across several verticals, including e-business services. Within the category, Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services was recognized as the top provider of e-fulfillment warehousing, earning 6.5 out of 7 possible points. Knowledge, price-quality ratio, reliability and flexibility are among the factors considered in the ranking.

Michiel Alting von Geusau, executive vice president, Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services EMEA APAC, said, "We are honored to be ranked as the top e-fulfillment warehousing provider in the Netherlands. In addition to implementing cutting-edge technology and efficient processes within our facilities, our operations teams work in very close collaboration with our clients to ensure that all their needs are met, if not exceeded, and we are pleased to see our commitment to excellence recognized by the Emerce 100."

Ingram Micro is proud to serve several of Europe's household brands from its warehouses in the Netherlands. The company's vast network includes over 150 locations worldwide, including many facilities in Europe and the UK, and across the Americas.

About Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets.

We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises, and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005932/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Jow

Ingram Micro

Commerce Lifecycle Services

lauren.jow@ingrammicro.com