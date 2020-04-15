Regulatory News:

Sopra Banking Software released on March 31 Cassiopae V4.7, a leasing and lending application, which is part of the company's Sopra Financing Platform. The company met the ambitious release date announced ten months ago.

The new release, Cassiopae V4.7, includes an enhanced digital portal for dealers and merchants, credit card processing via electronic payment partners, revolving credit for individuals, and improvements in the management of real estate and equipment leasing.

"The delivery of Cassiopae V4.7 is a testament to our commitment to our customers and to the broader market. We thank our clients and teams for their support in meeting this ambitious deadline. We implemented a comprehensive process and delivered a product of uncompromising quality." Comments Eric Bierry, CEO Deputy at Sopra Banking Software.

Recognized by IBS Intelligence as the world leader in lending systems for three years in row 2017, 2018, 2019 Sopra Banking Software continues to invest heavily in its Sopra Financing Platform, which is a global leading solution that provides end-to-end financing solutions for the leasing and lending sector. Sopra Financing Platform combines the strengths of two software solutions: Cassiopae leasing and lending plus Apak wholesale finance.

Sopra Financing Platform can be deployed globally, and more rapidly than ever.

The release of Cassiopae V4.7 is part of the company's strategic, multi-year roadmap for the specialist finance market. Next steps include further integration between Apak and Cassiopae as well as regular software updates to meet emerging requirements.

With 5000 experts, a pro forma turnover 2019 of 438,9 million and one of the deepest, broadest portfolios of software and services, Sopra Banking Software is a trusted, long-term partner of over 1500 banks and financial entities in more than 80 countries. Sopra Banking Software has an unequalled ability to address the requirements for banks and financial institutions of any size and scope, allowing them to innovate and expand their services. Sopra Banking Software is a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, with more than 46 000 employees. In 2019, Sopra Steria generated a revenue of 4,43 billion. For more information follow us on twitter @SopraBanking or visit www.soprabanking.com

