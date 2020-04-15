Startup Hadean to Accelerate Francis Crick Virus Simulation with Breakthrough Compute Platform

LONDON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Hadean have partnered with the Francis Crick Institute to accelerate the development of a single, massive scale simulation of how viruses, like COVID-19 spread.

The joint project between the globally renowned Francis Crick Institute and Hadean will integrate complex data on how viruses develop in humans with city-wide contagion modelling.

The aim of the project is to provide governments and local authorities transmission simulations capable of modelling massive, complex datasets in real-time, delivering operational planning tools to better protect populations, safeguard healthcare infrastructure and save lives.

Hadean's distributed hyper-compute platform and spatial simulation solution, Aether Engine, enable faster modelling at greater scale, whilst reducing the overhead needed to manage computation requirements for massive data set simulation.

Craig Beddis, Hadean CEO said "our partnership with the Francis Crick Institute is a critical step forward in defeating the spread of viruses such as COVID-19. We are very pleased that Hadean's core technology will be used to advance the development of a contagion simulation that has the potential to save lives, not just now but in the future."

He went on to say, "Aether Engine's performance and reliability have been proven in public tests with top gaming titles to handle extreme, real-time demand and scale. With our technology, we can create an effective simulation using Aether Engine in just 48 hours, ready to receive data."

Group Leader of the Francis Crick's Biomolecular Modelling Laboratory, Dr Paul Bates will join the project, building on a prior partnership with Hadean, involving protein-protein interactions.

Dr Paul Bates said "I'm very excited about The Crick's collaboration with Hadean. We believe our algorithms will have future applications in the advent of other virus-driven epidemics, predicting the consequences and protocols that governments could adopt to help save lives."

He added, "Gaining access to parallel compute expertise and Aether Engine will be critical to how we model SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Simulations developed on Aether Engine will enable us to significantly speed up predictions on how the virus interacts in humans."

Hadean's technology has wide application across life sciences and the pharmaceutical industry with the potential to model drug interactions in humans, as well as wider socio-economic simulations that contribute to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of conditions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155295/Virus_Simulation.jpg