Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2020 on 30 April 2020

Caverion Corporation Investor News 15 April 2020 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2020 will be published on Thursday, 30 April 2020, at approximately 12:00 noon (Finnish Time, EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

Webcast news conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Interim Report as a live webcast at www.caverion.com/investors on Thursday, 30 April 2020, at 2.00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the news conference cannot be attended in person.

The presenters at the event are President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta and Chief Financial Officer Martti Ala-Härkönen. A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 4.00 p.m. (EEST).

Conference call

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 1.55 p.m. (EEST) at the latest:

+44 (0)330-336-9105

+46 (0)8-5033-6574

Participant code for the conference call is "1717650 / Caverion". During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones



Interim Report published Webcast news conference and conference call Recorded webcast available EEST (Helsinki) 12.00 14.00 16.00 CEST (Paris, Stockholm) 11.00 13.00 15.00 BST (London) 10.00 12.00 14.00 EDT (New York) 05.00 07.00 09.00

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström

Head of Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358-40-5581-328

milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

