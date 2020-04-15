The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 16 April 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0011048619 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 174,944,375 shares (DKK 174,944,375) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 24,992,053 shares. (DKK 24,992,053) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 199,936,428 shares (DKK 199,936,428) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.60 ----------------------------------------------------------- Par value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOPOR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3433 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=769637