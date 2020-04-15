Kellogg's Provides Food and Donations to Help Communities Across UK

MANCHESTER, England, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereal giant Kellogg's has pledged to donate thousands of boxes of cereal and snacks to help those in need across the UK.

Working with its charity partners, including national charity FareShare, the company will distribute a minimum of three million servings of food, which equates to 90,000kg, to food banks, schools, charities and NHS staff nationwide.

Kellogg's will also donate funds to help with the distribution of the food, ensuring that the donations get to those who need them most in a safe and efficient way.

Kellogg's VP and head of UK business, Chris Silcock, commented: "This is a very challenging time for so many people and inevitably the most vulnerable are those impacted the most. That's why we are doing our part by providing much needed food and cash donations to charities across the UK to support the vital work they are doing. Our goal is to get as much food as we can to the people who need it most."

FareShare Commercial Director, Alyson Walsh, said: 'We're extremely grateful to Kellogg's for their support of our COVID-19 crisis response. As a long-standing and valued FareShare food partner, Kellogg's has recognised our need to access important ambient foods, such as cereal, which enable us to plan our food provision to those in need both now and in the coming months.'

Kellogg's has a long history of helping to deliver support to families and children in need through its school breakfast club programme, which it has been running since 1998. At this time, the company is continuing to support schools that are staying open to care for the children of key workers, including those in the NHS.

Kellogg's is also supporting the Publicis 'Shop Responsibly' campaign, which encourages people to: stay home, stay safe, respect elderly people and NHS workers' shopping hours, keep two metres apart and only buy what's needed.

For more information please visit www.kelloggs.co.uk