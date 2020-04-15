Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Analysis Report, 2025 | Evolving Opportunities With Key Players: Hitachi, HP, Dell, IBM, Micron Technology & Inspur | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Next-Generation Data Storage Market size was projected at US$ 53.1 billion in 2018. It is expected to reach US$ 118.22 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. This could be attributed to the ever-increasing digitization and globalization. The basic advantage of next-generation data storage is that it makes way for reliable, quicker, scalable, secure, and cost-effective way of storing data. The sectors witnessing next-generation data storage at the moment include data centers, automotive, and IT. The factor catalyzing the market is the fact that information growing by leaps and bounds does require space for storage as well as maintenance.

Market Segmentation:

The next-generation data storage market is segmented based on type, architecture, storage technology, application, and geography. By type, the market spans SAN (Storage Area Network), NAS (Network Attached Storage), DAS (Direct Attached Storage), and others. By architecture, it says object-based, block storage, file-based, and others. By storage technology, the segmentation goes like All-flash array, hybrid flash array, magnetic tape, and hard disk drive. By application, it constitutes retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, healthcare, BFSI, government, telecom & IT, and others.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Next-Generation Data Storage Market" Report 2025.

By geography, the next-generation data storage industry is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and UK), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, ANZ (Australia & New Zealand)), South Korea, and India), LATAM (Mexico, Brazil), and MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Israel). North America rules the market due to immediate adoption of the latest technology by the U.S. Europe comes in second; followed by Asia Pacific, which is a promising market for next-generation data storage; especially after initiatives like "Digital India" coupled with availability of wearable devices, smartphones, and low-cost tablets.

Players:

The players contributing to the next-generation data storage market include Dell, Cloudian, Drobo, Fujitsu, Hitachi, HP, IBM, Inspur, Micron Technology, Netapp, Netgear, Nexenta Systems, Nutanix, Pure Storage, Quantum, Samsung, Scality, Tintri, Toshiba, and VMWare.

Browse 120 page research report with TOC on "Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/next-generation-data-storage-market

Market Segment:

Next-Generation Data Storage Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Magnetic Storage



SSD



Hybrid Flash Array

Next-Generation Data Storage Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Direct-Attached Storage



Network-Attached Storage



Storage Area Network



Others

Next-Generation Data Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Local (on-premise)



Remote (cloud)



Hybrid

Next-Generation Data Storage End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Home



Business



BFSI





Retail





Healthcare





Government Bodies





Telecom Companies





Cloud Service Providers





Others

Next-Generation Data Storage Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Singapore





South Korea



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Data Preparation Tools Market

File Integrity Monitoring Market

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market

Warehouse Management System (WMS) Market

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/