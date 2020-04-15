Early Impacts of COVID-19 on Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - and the worldwide reaction to it - has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.

At MarketsandMarkets, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:

The impact of COVID-19 on the Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market

The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market

The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies' clients and their client's clients

You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=150806980

According to the new market research report"Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market by Material Type (Elastomeric Foam, PU & PIR), Application (Commercial, Industrial), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals) Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150806980

Browse in-depth TOC on "Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market"

113 - Tables

52 - Figures

162 - Pages

The market is directly linked to the growth of the refrigeration industry. The increased refrigeration application in various major industries has influenced the market for refrigeration insulation. The food and beverage industry has also had a significant impact on the market. The growing demand for processed food and increased consumption of cold beverage products has increased the demand for refrigeration insulation in the industry.

PU & PIR are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

PU & PIR accounted for the largest share of the refrigeration insulation materials market in 2019. This is mainly due to the high suitability of the material in refrigeration insulation and growing production capacities. PU & PIR has a temperature range of -1800C to 1200C, making the material perfect for all applications. It is widely available due to the presence of a large number of manufactures in all regions.

Commercial construction is projected to be the largest application of refrigeration insulation materials during the forecast period.

People are very much dependent on these commercial establishments for food, especially in Europe and North America. Refrigeration is crucial for food preservation. Almost all supermarkets and hypermarkets have refrigerators, vending machines, and warehouses that require refrigeration insulation for energy efficiency and proper operation. Thus, the commercial refrigeration application is expected to remain the largest market for refrigeration insulation.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150806980

Food & beverage is projected to be the largest end user of refrigeration insulation materials during the forecast period.

The global demand for food and beverage has significantly increased due to the growing population. According to the United Nations, the global population will reach 8.1 billion in 2025, which means almost 3 billion more mouths to feed. The UN has already stated food security and the environment are the biggest concern for mankind. Both these issues are interlinked as well. With growing environmental concerns, total irrigable land has reduced drastically in the last decade, thereby putting more emphasis on food preservation. Thus, the refrigeration insulation materials market is expected to grow in the food & beverage industry.

Europe is expected to account for largest share of the refrigeration insulation materials market.

Europe dominated the refrigeration insulation materials market with a share of 34%, in terms of value, in 2019. Germany is the largest market in Europe, accounting for a share of 19% of the regional market in 2019. Germany is the most industrialized country in the world. It is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage. Germany and other EU countries have signed the Kigali Agreement, which is expected to have a significant impact on the refrigeration insulation materials market.

The key players in this market are Armacell (Germany), Owens Corning (US), Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Etex (Belgium), Isover (France), BASF SE (Germany), Kflex (Italy), and Aspen Aerogel (US). The leading players are focusing on both organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their position in the market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg