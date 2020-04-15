Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AC1G ISIN: US5838406081 Ticker-Symbol: MHSG 
Tradegate
15.04.20
11:53 Uhr
1,480 Euro
-0,060
-3,90 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MECHEL PAO ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MECHEL PAO ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5002,76013:24
1,4801,55013:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MECHEL
MECHEL PAO ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MECHEL PAO ADR1,480-3,90 %