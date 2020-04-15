While long-term storage of any type is possible, the risks of particulate deposition, gum formation, discoloration etc., pose a danger. As a result, these risks need to be managed. In addition, microbiological activity is a concern where product, especially product containing biological components, is stored for extended periods.

That is why SGS now offers long-term fuel storage monitoring for gasoline, naphtha, jet fuel, gas oil and fuel oil. SGS monitoring programs help you to manage risk, avoid serious deterioration and preserve product value.

As specific risks differ for different storage types, such as filling station storage, bulk terminal storage and offshore floating storage, SGS offers monitoring programs and remediation for all types.

