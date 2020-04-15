BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc will still hold its AGM at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, 30 April 2020. However, under the Stay at Home Measures passed into law in England and Wales on 26 March 2020, public meetings of more than two persons are currently prohibited. Accordingly, unless and until the restrictions are lifted, only the necessary quorum of two shareholders will attend and no additional shareholders will be admitted.

The exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus have required the Board to adapt the normal format of the AGM. The meeting will therefore be reduced to its essential elements, being the formal business of the meeting as set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements and voting on the resolutions therein. On this occasion we will be dispensing with a presentation from the Portfolio Managers. Instead a webcast will be made available on the website at blackrock.com/uk/brwm as soon as practicable.

Investors who have any questions or comments should contact the Secretary, who will relay your comments to the Board and respond in due course. The contact details of the Secretary can be found on page 125 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements.

All shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their proxy votes in accordance with the instructions contained in the Notice of AGM which has already been made available to shareholders. These will be counted in the votes for the meeting.

The Board would like to thank all shareholders for their understanding during these unprecedented times.

15 April 2020

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427



