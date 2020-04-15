Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Frankfurt
15.04.20
08:04 Uhr
18,180 Euro
-0,550
-2,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,07018,40015:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2020 | 14:05
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Nominating Committee proposes unchanged directors' fees

As a result of the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Industrivärden's nominating committee has decided to withdraw its proposal that Industrivärden's Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2020, approve an increase in directors' fees (point 11 of the AGM agenda). Instead, the Nominating Committee proposes unchanged directors' fees compared with 2019.

The Nominating Committee's other proposals to the Annual General Meeting remain unchanged.

Stockholm, April 15, 2020

AB Industrivärden (publ)

The Nominating Committee

For further information, please contact: Mats Guldbrand, Nominating Committee Chairman, tel. +46-768-32 15 15.

The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 2.00 p.m. CEST on April 15, 2020.

Attachment

  • 200415_Valber just förslag_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7b948ccf-cbf5-46d1-bf8f-1f00590a319d)
INDUSTRIVAERDEN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)