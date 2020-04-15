Smith-Midland Corporation: Concrete Safety Systems Signs $1.1m Agreement on I-81 Project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID) - Concrete Safety Systems (CSS), Smith-Midland's safety barrier rental division announces the signing of a $1.1m contract with Branch Civil Inc.

CSS will supply over 22,000 liner feet of NCHRP and MASH compliant J-J Hooks precast concrete highway safety barrier for the VDOT I-81 Auxiliary Lanes project in Roanoke County, Virginia. During the 2-3 year project window CSS will provide delivery, relocation, and pickup services of all barrier rented. Additional services will include pin installation on the 2,000+ feet of restrained barrier as well as rental of attenuators. Installation will begin in mid-April.

Concrete Safety Systems is a leading Mid-Atlantic barrier rental and logistics provider, with storage yards strategically located across their market area. CSS also provides security and crowd control barrier solution logistics across North America, having served as a partner in multiple high-level US and International Government and Commercial events.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX:SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Media Inquiries: media@smithmidland.com

Sales Inquiries: (540) 439-3266, info@smithmidland.com

