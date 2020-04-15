Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Another Record Quarter

Company's 28% Sales Growth is Double Industry Average

Company Positioned for Significant Growth in 2020

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today that quarterly cash sales grew 28% year-over-year in the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The increase reflects the cash sales booked in the quarter versus the same quarter last year.

Leafbuyer's 28% year-over-year growth rate is double the industry's projected compound annual growth rate of 14%, according to New Frontier Data. Increased sales of the Company's loyalty, texting, and online ordering solutions account for the continued success.

"Providing our clients with the highest quality marketing technologies is essential to our success," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "Over the past year we have seen the greatest growth in Leafbuyer Loyalty, our industry-leading texting and loyalty platform. We have onboarded hundreds of dispensary clients in new markets like Oklahoma and further solidified our hold on stable markets like Colorado."

Leafbuyer continues to advance its national footprint to include new and established legal cannabis markets. Due to the social distancing requirements of COVID-19, Leafbuyer has experienced increased demand for its order ahead and delivery solutions. Dispensaries, which are considered essential businesses in most states, are pursuing communication and ordering tools to operate successfully in these unstable times.

"In addition to this steady growth, we are extremely excited about our prospects for the coming opportunities in delivery and local pick up. I believe we are positioned to further establish Leafbuyer Technologies as a dominant player in the cannabis industry," continued Rossner.

Leafbuyer realizes revenue from the sales of its sophisticated marketing technology platforms, which drive cannabis consumers to dispensaries and product companies across the country. The solutions include loyalty programs, mobile application-based order ahead, and access to millions of cannabis consumers through the Leafbuyer.com website and its network partners.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com

