AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.: AzurRx BioPharma to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 2 PM EST. James Sapirstein, CEO and President of AzurRx BioPharma, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time / (11:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34159

AzurRx's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients). The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 combination therapy study in cystic fibrosis and plans to initiate a Phase 2b monotherapy study in cystic fibrosis in Q2 2020.

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Schedule": https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. The Company's lead drug candidate, MS1819, is a recombinant lipase enzyme for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) associated with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic pancreatitis (CP). The Company is headquartered in New York, NY, with scientific operations based in Langlade, France and clinical operations in Hayward, California. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.azurrx.com.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

For more information:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

760 Parkside Avenue, Suite 304

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Phone: (646)-699-7855

info@azurrx.com

Investor Relations contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC.

Hans Vitzthum, Managing Director

1 International Place, Suite 1480

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: 617-430-7578

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

