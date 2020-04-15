Golden Birch Resources Inc.: Golden Birch Confirms Daru - Araboro as Third Priority Prospect at Keveri Project Golden Birch Has Three Priority Prospects to Evaluate at Keveri - Omu, Waki & Daru-Araboro

TIMMINS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Golden Birch Resources Inc. (CSE:GBRX) ("Golden Birch" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the advancement of the Daru-Araboro target to prospect status ("Daru-Araboro Prospect" or "Daru-Araboro") and provide information for all technical data generated by the Company at Daru-Araboro.

Highlights of the Daru-Araboro Prospect

Golden Birch recognised Daru-Araboro as a potential prospect, given its strategic location near the intersection of key structural features being the main NW-SE Keveri Fault and northeast structures;

Historic reconnaissance exploration in 1990 by Highlands Gold Ltd. discovered a quartz-sulphide rock float in Araboro Creek assaying 1.35% copper ("Cu") and 0.14 g/t gold ("Au") (Mt Suckling Exploration Report, Lindley et al 2012);

Golden Birch geologists carried out initial exploration at Daru-Araboro Prospect in late 2018;

Follow-up exploration by the Company geologists in early 2019 included traversing of creeks which uncovered multiple rock float samples with visible copper mineralization;

Exploration to date has yielded best results of 8.86% Cu and 1.24 g/t Au in separate selective rock float samples with best Cu results from selective in situ outcrop of 1.64% Cu;

Exploration at Daru-Araboro is at an early stage and assay values from in situ outcrop and rock float samples are selective in nature and are not representative of the overall prospect area;

Further work is required before a representative grade for copper and gold can be determined for Daru-Araboro;

Daru-Araboro Prospect has yielded anomalous copper and gold results in multiple selective in situ outcrops and rock float samples over an area of approximately 1.0 kilometre ("km") north-south by 1.0 km east-west; and

Wide-spaced, reconnaissance soil survey yields multiple anomalous and coincident copper, gold and molybdenum ("Mo") values.

Alan Martin, President of Golden Birch states, "I am excited that our exploration team has advanced the Daru-Araboro Prospect from grass roots stage to our third priority prospect in our pipeline after Omu and Waki. Daru-Araboro was highlighted as a potential prospect of merit because of its location near the intersection of key structural features. It is very encouraging to see that our targeting methods are yielding positive results. The addition of Daru-Araboro as a priority prospect means the Company has multiple opportunities to create value for its shareholders. The Omu, Waki and Daru-Araboro Prospects have several characteristics of Tier 1 Cu-Au deposits in Papua New Guinea. The exploration results at Daru-Araboro are at an early stage and not representative of the entire project. Further exploration is required to determine grade and tonnage."

Figure 1: Location of copper-gold targets within the Keveri Project being explored by Golden Birch. The Daru-Araboro Prospect is located approximately 12 km east of the Omu prospect (the "Omu Prospect"). Of particular note are the northeast (NE) transfer structures which form part of the overall Dimidi Trend and the northwest-southeast (NW-SE) "arc-parallel" Keveri and Nonia Faults (Mt Suckling Exploration Report, Lindley et al 2012).

Exploration at Daru-Araboro

Geological Mapping

The Daru-Araboro Prospect was initially targeted because of the presence of circular and arcuate features (Mt Suckling Exploration Report, Lindley et al 2012) which were located near the intersection of the regional NW-SE Keveri fault and northeast structures parallel to the Dimidi Trend (Figure 1). Historic prospecting and reconnaissance exploration were carried out by Highlands Pacific Ltd. in 1990 and Papuan Precious Metals Corp in 2010. Golden Birch visited the Daru-Araboro area in late 2018 confirming the presence of visible copper mineralization in rock float in Daru and Araboro creeks.

Golden Birch geologists carried out preliminary geological mapping at a scale of 1:5000 in early 2019. This work covered an area of 27 line-kms.

The outcome of the geological mapping produced geological fact and interpretive maps (at 1:5000 scale). The future exploration program may extend the geological mapping in the east and southeastern part of the prospect due to the presence of several encouraging anomalies (see Figures 2 and 3).

A total of 120 selective rock samples from in situ outcrops (65 samples) and floats (55 samples) were obtained from the Daru-Araboro prospect for analysis. Twenty-three rock samples of selective insitu float and outcrop returned assays of over 0.1% copper. Many of these rock samples are located within the central part of the Daru-Araboro Prospect (Figure 2). Ten of the rock samples returned assays of over 1% Cu with the highest being 8.8% Cu. Seven rock samples returned over 0.05 g/t Au with a highest gold value of 1.24 g/t Au. Results of these rock samples are shown in Table 1. Photographed examples of some of the rock samples in Table 1 are given below with brief descriptions.

Preliminary geological observations show multi-phase dioritic stocks and intrusions with porphyry-style alteration illustrating a classic porphyry zoning pattern from peripheral chlorite and epidote alteration with overprints of retrograde argillic (clay alteration) and quartz + sericite to the core of a prograde weak potassic zone (including potassium ("K") - feldspar alteration, quartz veining and secondary, hydrothermal magnetite alteration). The alteration halo covers an area of approximately 1.5 kms by 1.5 kms and the potassic zone has dimensions of 800 metres ("m") x 500 m. The porphyry stocks are coincident with the circular features and Cu-Au-Mo geochemical (soil) anomalies.

Copper mineralization including chalcopyrite + bornite + covellite and pyrite is associated with supergene malachite and azurite coatings occurring within brecciated quartz veins. The presence of a large diatreme breccia (a common feature for porphyry environments) in this area has been reported from historical work (Mt Suckling Exploration Report, Lindley et al 2012).

Figure 2: Daru-Araboro Prospect with geological mapping (illustrating rock types and areas of alteration), soil geochemical sampling and results of selective rock sampling from both in situ outcrop and float samples.

Below are photos of selected rock samples from in situ outcrop and float samples collected from the Daru-Araboro Prospect by the Company. The location of these samples is provided in Appendix 1.

Photo 1: Selective rock float sample of chlorite & epidote altered microdiorite with brecciated quartz vein with >= 5% disseminated & well-formed pyrite laths + chalcopyrite + bornite (and possibly minor covellite). The selected sample above is not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Photo 2: Selective rock float sample of brecciated quartz vein with fragments of altered microdiorite, with coarse blebs of chalcopyrite + bornite + malachite stains. The selected sample above is not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Photo 3: Selective rock float sample of quartz vein (float boulder) with chalcopyrite + malachite +azurite, strong pervasive epidote & goethite + limonite after sulphides. The selected sample above is not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Photo 4: Selective rock outcrop sample of diorite, chlorite altered with disseminated magnetite and groundmass of k (potassium) - feldspar, 1-2% disseminated pyrite + chalcopyrite. The selected sample above is not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Photo 5: Selective rock float sample of brecciated quartz vein in altered diorite - microdiorite with epidote + chalcopyrite + malachite + azurite vein, chalcopyrite coated by geothite or possible chalcocite. The selected sample above is not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Photo 6: Selective rock float sample of 1m sized boulder of weakly altered microdiorite with quartz + chalcopyrite + bornite vein & fracture fill. Chlorite + epidote + limonite alteration confined to vein selvages. The selected sample above is not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Photo 7: Selective rock float sample of silica + sericite altered diorite with quartz veining with patchy bornite + chalcopyrite (up to 0.5%) & malachite staining. The selected sample above is not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Photo 8: Selective rock float sample of goethite coated quartz veins with malachite and chalcopyrite in phyllic altered microdiorite with Malachite + azurite staining. The selected sample above is not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Photo 9: Selective rock outcrop sample of north-northeast trending quartz + chalcopyrite vein with malachite + azurite hosted in fractured & altered sericite + clay + haematite altered microdiorite. The selected sample above is not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Photo 10: Selective rock float sample of gossanous, leached microdiorite or basalt with strong vuggy

quartz + haematite + geothite due to leaching of original sulphides. The selected sample above is not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Description of Samples

The following descriptions are for rock samples as illustrated by Photos No. 1-10 above, and for a further 14 rock samples below all of which are located on the map in Appendix 1:

Photo 1: Selective rock float sample of chlorite & epidote altered microdiorite with brecciated quartz vein with >= 5% disseminated & well-formed pyrite laths + chalcopyrite + bornite (possible minor covellite). Photo 2: Selective rock float sample of brecciated quartz vein with fragments of altered microdiorite, with coarse blebs of chalcopyrite + bornite + malachite stains. Photo 3: Selective rock float sample of quartz vein (float boulder) with chalcopyrite + malachite +azurite, strong pervasive epidote & goethite + limonite after sulphides. Photo 4: Selective rock outcrop sample of diorite, chlorite altered with disseminated magnetite and groundmass of k-feldspar, 1-2% disseminated pyrite + chalcopyrite. Photo 5: Selective rock float sample of brecciated quartz vein in altered diorite - microdiorite with epidote + chalcopyrite + malachite + azurite vein, chalcopyrite coated by geothite or possible chalcocite. Photo 6: Selective rock float sample of 1m sized boulder of weakly altered microdiorite with quartz + chalcopyrite + bornite vein & fracture fill. Chlorite + epidote + limonite alteration confined to vein selvages. Photo 7: Selective rock float sample of silica + sericite altered diorite with quartz veining with patchy bornite + chalcopyrite (up to 0.5%) & malachite staining. Photo 8: Selective rock float sample of goethite coated quartz veins with malachite and chalcopyrite in phyllic altered microdiorite with Malachite + azurite staining. Photo 9: Selective rock outcrop sample of north-northeast trending quartz + chalcopyrite vein with malachite + azurite hosted in fractured & altered sericite + clay + haematite altered microdiorite. Photo 10: Selective rock float sample of gossanous, leached microdiorite or basalt with strong vuggy quartz + haematite + goethite due to leaching of original sulphides. Sample 106785: Float sample of dark green intrusive rock with chlorite + sericite + pyrite + quartz alteration and disseminated pyrite + chalcopyrite + bornite in fractures. Sample 106787: Float sample of chlorite + epidote and chlorite-sericite-quartz-pyrite altered fine-medium grained intrusive rock. Late quartz + chalcopyrite + covellite vein. Sample 106788: Grab sample from an outcrop of microgabbro with sericite + chlorite + pyrite alteration. Quartz + pyrite + chalcopyrite vein with malachite stainings on fracture planes. Sample 106790: Grab sample from an outcrop of medium-grained gabbro with phyllic (sericite + pyrite) alteration overprinted by pervasive argillic alteration. Disseminated fine pyrite. Sample 106792: Float sample of chlorite + sericite + pyrite + quartz altered intrusive rock with malachite coatings. Sample 106794: Float sample of phyllic-altered intrusive rock with fracture-controlled goethite + MnOx (manganese oxide) + limonite coatings. Sample 106796: Float sample of argillized volcanic rock with finely disseminated chalcopyrite + covellite with malachite stains. Sample FPA002: Grab sample from an outcrop of quartz vein breccia with finely disseminated pyrite + chalcopyrite and malachite stains. Sample FPA005: Grab sample from an outcrop of chlorite + epidote altered intrusive rock with finely disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite. Sample FPA009: Grab sample from an outcrop of silica + sericite + pyrite altered microdiorite with finely disseminated pyrite + chalcopyrite and hematite + limonite + goethite. Sample RMA017: Float sample of limonite + hematite-stained and fractured fine-grained microdiorite with chlorite + sericite + pyrite + clay alteration and finely disseminated pyrite + chalcopyrite. Sample 109113: Float sample of limonite-stained and fractured fine-grained microdiorite with chlorite + sericite + pyrite + clay alteration and finely disseminated pyrite + chalcopyrite. Sample 109210: Float sample of chlorite + quartz altered microdiorite with finely disseminated chalcopyrite + bornite. Sample 109220: Float sample of chlorite + magnetite altered fine-grained microdiorite with disseminated chalcopyrite + bornite.

Geochemical (Soil) Sampling

Soil sampling programs were carried out by the Company in late 2018 and early 2019 over a grid comprised of 200m line spacing and samples collected every 100m along the lines. The entire soil grid covered an area of 3.5 km east-west by 1.8 km north south. A hand auger drill similar to that used at the Waki Prospect was used at Daru-Araboro. A total of 354 soil samples were collected during the soil sampling program over a total of 36 line kms. Geochemical analysis on the soil samples was performed by Australian Laboratory Services Pty Ltd ("ALS") in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

Several geochemical anomalies were generated by the soil sampling program (Figure 3) with a central Cu-Au-Mo (copper-gold-molybdenum) anomaly covering an area of approximately 1km x 500m. This soil anomaly is coincident with porphyry intrusions with associated potassic, phyllic and epidote alteration (Figure 4). Additional Cu-Au-Mo soil anomalies are located in the eastern and southeastern part of the prospect area and are suggestive of separate porphyry systems. Consequently, the Company believes that further geological mapping and prospecting is warranted for these areas.

A geochemical signature for some porphyry copper systems is a characteristic metal zoning pattern including a central zone of Cu-Au-Mo elements (source: Steve Garwin 2019, The geological characteristics, geochemical signature and geophysical expression of porphyry copper-(gold) deposits in the circum-Pacific region, ASEG Extended Abstracts, 2019:1, 1-4, DOI: 10.1080/22020586.2019.12073248 ). The Daru-Araboro Prospect is at an early stage of exploration and the presence of Cu-Au-Mo soil anomalies are not representative of a porphyry copper deposit.

Figure 3: Cu-Au-Mo values in soil samples collected by the Company from Daru-Araboro Prospect and their coincidence with the circular features which may represent porphyry intrusive events.

Figure 4: Cu-Au-Mo soil anomalies for Daru-Araboro Prospect. The above map illustrates the Cu-Au-Mo soil anomalies and the results of geological mapping illustrating key rock types and alteration for the central part of the prospect area. Further exploration will likely involve additional geological mapping and prospecting to investigate the eastern and southeastern areas of the Prospect which contain Cu-Au-Mo in soil anomalies.

Other Work - Grid Preparation for Planned IP Survey

In May-June 2019 a field-team was mobilised to construct and prepare a camp for a possible induced polarization ("IP") survey at Daru-Araboro. A grid comprising eleven lines each being 1.8 km in length were cut with a line spacing of 100 metres. A total of 19.8 line kilometres were cut in preparation for a future IP survey. The grid was designed to cover the central area of potassic alteration but may be enlarged to include the Cu-Au-Mo soil anomalies in the eastern part of the Prospect area.

Anticipated Forward Exploration Program Planned for Daru-Araboro Prospect

The Company anticipates that future exploration at the Daru-Araboro Prospect may include the following:

Continue detailed geologic mapping to identify areas of alteration and areas of mineralization especially in the eastern and southeastern parts of the prospect area over areas of Cu-Au-Mo soil anomalies; Ground magnetic surveying to assist with modelling of the airborne magnetic data. Completion of 3-D modelling of magnetic data to assist with future drill hole targeting; IP surveying to assist with identifying areas of sulphide mineralization and drill targets; Additional collection of rock samples both from outcrop and float; Petrological investigation of selective rock samples; and Drill testing of targets.

Sample Preparation and Laboratory Analysis, QA/QC Procedures

Soil samples weighing 1 to 2 kilograms ("kgs") are collected from the field using a clean hand auger drill. Samples are obtained from the bottom of 30 to 50 centimetres ("cm") hole by the auger drill which is generally comprised of deeply weathered bedrock or materials from the "C" horizon of the soil profile. Each collected soil sample is laid out on a clean canvass and subsequently quartered for homogenization. Soil characteristics are recorded in a waterproof field notebook and sample booklet prior to bagging. Sample tags with numbers are placed inside the sample bag for laboratory reference. GPS locations (including coordinates and elevation) of the samples are recorded digitally and manually. The samples are secured in pre-labeled clean zipped plastic bags and brought to the Exploration Camp. The samples are sun-dried for 1-3 days and transferred into a clean calico bag with proper labels. From the project site, the calico bags containing the soil samples are collectively bagged in polyweave bags with labels for dispatch to TNT Air Cargo Depot in Port Moresby. From there, after proper documentation by TNT personnel, the samples are dispatched to Australian Laboratory Services Pty Ltd ("ALS") in Townsville, Queensland, Australia for geochemical analysis.

The soil samples are subjected to pulverization using the PUL-32 technique prior to analysis. Multi-element analysis (ME-MS41) is then employed in determining the elements present in the soil samples except for gold. For gold, Au-AA24 and **Au-TL43 is applied. Assay results are provided in a timely manner by ALS.

For rock samples, fist-size rocks weighing 0.5 to 1 kg from in situ outcrop and floats are collected from the field. Samples are cleared of any dirt of other foreign material prior to being placed into a clean calico sample bag. Sample location GPS coordinates (including elevation) are recorded both digitally and manually in a notebook. All details and data relating to each sample are transferred and captured into a computer data base at the Exploration Camp. Rock float samples are generally collected from rivers or creeks whilst in situ rock samples are collected from outcrops present on the sides of rivers or creeks or on ridges and hilltops. All details and properties of the rock samples are recorded in a field notebook and sample booklet. Sample (calico) bags are labelled and sample tags with numbers are put inside the sample bags with the rock samples for geochemical analysis. From the project site, the calico bags containing the rock samples are collectively bagged in polyweave bags with proper labels for dispatch at the TNT Air Cargo Depot in Port Moresby. The samples are dispatched from TNT Air Cargo Services in Port Moresby to Australian Laboratory Services Pty Ltd ("ALS") in Townsville, Queensland, Australia for multi-element analysis.

The rock samples are pulverized under the PREP-31 technique prior to analysis. Multi-element analysis being ME-ICP61 and *Cu-OG62 are applied in determining the elements present in the rock samples except for gold (Au-AA24 is applied for gold). Assay results are provided in a timely manner by ALS.

For Soil Samples, analytical methodology applied by ALS is as follows:

PUL-32 (Pulverize a 1,000g split to 85% passing 75 microns)

ME-MS41 (51 elements, 0.2ppm-1% Cu)

Au-AA24 (Au by fire assay and AAS)

**Au-TL43 (Au by aqua regia extraction with ICP-MS finish, applied in pre-2019 soil samples).

For Rock Samples, analytical methodology applied by ALS is as follows:

PREP-31 (Crush to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split off 250g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns) (ROCK)

ME-ICP61 (33 elements, 1ppm-1% Cu)

Au-AA24 (Au by fire assay and AAS)

*Cu-OG62 (Four acid digestion and ICP or AAS finish, automatically triggered on Golden Birch's samples with high copper content.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ian Taylor, MAusIMM(CP), a consultant to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the applicable contents of this news release.

About Golden Birch Resources Inc.

Golden Birch Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. Core values for the Company are respect for the community, the landowners, the environment and operating a safe workplace for its employees. The Company is also committed to best practise standards of corporate governance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Such statements reflect the Company's present views, future plans, objective or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Many risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of copper, gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Appendix 1: Selective Rock Samples - Daru-Araboro Prospect

Figure 5: Daru-Araboro Prospect with selective rock samples from in situ outcrop and float samples. Given the early stage of the Daru-Araboro Prospect, these rock sample results represent only selective sampling and are therefore not representative of the entire Daru-Araboro Prospect area. Further exploration work is required including drilling before a representative grade of copper and gold can be determined for the Daru-Araboro Prospect.

Table 1: Daru-Araboro Selective Rock Samples with Cu and Au Values

Sample ID UTM East UTM North Sample Type Cu (%) Au (g/t) Mo (ppm) 106785 709312 8905109 Float 3.12 0.016 68 106787 709379 8905225 Float 0.154 < 0.005 2 106788 709524 8905392 Outcrop 0.524 < 0.005 1 106790 709501 8905533 Outcrop 0.152 0.008 3 106792 708489 8904954 Float 3.03 0.054 5 106794 709536 8905440 Float 2.27 0.118 -1 106796 709595 8905471 Float 1.99 0.018 -1 FPA002 710160 8905794 Outcrop 0.119 < 0.005 3 FPA004 709312 8905121 Float 3.63 0.009 28 FPA005 709509 8905404 Outcrop 0.112 < 0.005 1 FPA009 709695 8905815 Outcrop 0.164 0.008 4 PMA001 707876 8906048 Float 1.13 < 0.005 2 RMA003 708931 8905511 Float 1.48 0.018 1 RMA008 708955 8906125 Outcrop 0.043 < 0.005 2 RMA012 709137 8905709 Float 4.19 0.005 -1 RMA017 708848 8905382 Float 0.111 0.023 14 109035 706906 8905755 Float 0.968 0.126 1 109036 707710 8906406 Float 0.172 0.007 -1 109113 710468 8905628 Float 0.721 0.007 -1 109210 707110 8904646 Float 0.107 1.24 2 109220 707393 8905112 Float 0.931 0.335 -1 109232 709572 8905450 Float 8.86 0.074 1 109236 709741 8905685 Outcrop 1.64 0.059 2 109237 709645 8905208 Float 0.724 0.009 1



Table 1: Selective rock samples from float and in situ outcrops at Daru-Araboro Prospect collected by the Company during late 2018 and early 2019. All sample descriptions of the rock samples are provided in the section under the heading "Description of Samples". Photographs of 10 samples are provided for those samples highlighted in grey shading in the table above.

